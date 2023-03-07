Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Decreases By 15.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRID traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 100.1% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth $1,483,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth $262,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.