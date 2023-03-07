Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Grows By 7.0%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 557,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,439. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $937.73 million, a P/E ratio of 322.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

FWRG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

