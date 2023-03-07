Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Grows By 8.9%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 17.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

