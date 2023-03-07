Short Interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Decreases By 7.4%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 3,414,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $80,293,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

