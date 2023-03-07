Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Expands By 7.0%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Globalstar by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globalstar by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,806 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 3,145,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,021. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Featured Stories

