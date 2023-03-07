Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Declines By 11.4%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 346,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 768.0 days.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25. goeasy has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

