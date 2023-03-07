Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declines By 7.7%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $114,522 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

GCBC stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.29. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $79.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Greene County Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.