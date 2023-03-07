Short Interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Grows By 11.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,515. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Articles
