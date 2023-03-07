Short Interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Grows By 11.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,515. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 2,379.2% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,495 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.