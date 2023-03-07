Short Interest in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expands By 6.9%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

