Short Interest in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Declines By 6.8%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hertz Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 2,824.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Hertz Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,219,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,563 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Hertz Global by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 148,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in Hertz Global by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,462,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 117,549 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ HTZWW opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Featured Stories

