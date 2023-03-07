Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Declines By 7.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 261,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 5.6 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 122,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 122.70%.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.