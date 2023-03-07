Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Declines By 7.4%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WEED Trading Up 9.1 %
BUDZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 22,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,413. WEED has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
About WEED
