Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Declines By 7.4%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WEED Trading Up 9.1 %

BUDZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 22,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,413. WEED has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

