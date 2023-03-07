Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 56.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

