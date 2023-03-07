Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,586 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Snap worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Snap stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,593 shares of company stock worth $13,050,687 in the last three months.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

