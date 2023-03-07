Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after buying an additional 1,828,033 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

