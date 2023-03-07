SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 41,943 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 177% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,149 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 594,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,165. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

