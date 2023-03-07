SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lessened by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

SPYG stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

