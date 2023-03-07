SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 5.9% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $474.89. 338,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.84. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.