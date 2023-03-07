SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 5.9% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $474.89. 338,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.84. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
