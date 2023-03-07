Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.85. 486,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $64,027,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 103.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after buying an additional 968,810 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12,400.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $22,965,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

