Spell Token Price Tops $0.0007 (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $77.44 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00423093 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.00 or 0.28598293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Spell Token Token Trading

