Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,548. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.