Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 181.40 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.54).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Read More

