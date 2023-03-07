St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STJ. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.63) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.11) to GBX 1,460 ($17.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,365 ($16.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.20) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,433.13 ($17.23).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,298 ($15.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,212.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,138.40. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($10.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,520 ($18.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,754.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

