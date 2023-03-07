Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,195. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.