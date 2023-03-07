Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 24th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

