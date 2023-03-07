StockNews.com Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Sell

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cerus stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 1,953,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,557,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,781 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 1,789.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cerus by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

