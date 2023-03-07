StockNews.com Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Sell

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cerus Trading Down 3.4 %
Cerus stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 1,953,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.95.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
