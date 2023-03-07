StockNews.com Downgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Hold

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.29. 1,366,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,663. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

