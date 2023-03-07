StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.44.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

