StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.95.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
