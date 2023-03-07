StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

