StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.