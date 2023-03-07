StockNews.com Lowers Outbrain (NYSE:OB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Outbrain Stock Down 2.1 %
OB opened at $4.77 on Friday. Outbrain has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outbrain (OB)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.