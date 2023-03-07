StockNews.com Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Buy

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FET traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 2.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

