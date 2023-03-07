Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRI. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SRI opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Stoneridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

