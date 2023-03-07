Substratum Price Tops $0.0005 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $186,761.05 and $16.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00049076 USD and is down -19.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

