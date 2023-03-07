Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.34

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Super Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Retail Group

In other Super Retail Group news, insider Anthony Heraghty sold 7,000 shares of Super Retail Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.46 ($9.03), for a total value of A$94,206.00 ($63,225.50). 32.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Retail Group Company Profile

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

