Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.60. 1,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Surge Components Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

