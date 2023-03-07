sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $48.95 million and $3.17 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,871,674 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

