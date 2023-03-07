Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

SYF traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,280. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

