T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $228,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,771,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 292,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

