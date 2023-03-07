Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.