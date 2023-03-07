Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 27th

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Tapestry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

