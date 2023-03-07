Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135,477 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of Target worth $483,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

TGT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.27. 814,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.