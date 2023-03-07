TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading Down 1.6%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.22. 433,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 591,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

TD Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Shuxiang Zhang purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,800,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD

About TD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TD by 79.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TD by 1,346.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 857,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers.

