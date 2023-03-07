TD Securities Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to C$188.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Down 9.8 %

CGJTF traded down $9.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $153.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.