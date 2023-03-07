TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Up 0.7%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. 8,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 48,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

TDH Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Get TDH alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TDH stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of TDH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.