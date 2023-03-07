Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Position Increased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. FMR LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Teck Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

