TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 3rd

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

TEGNA has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

