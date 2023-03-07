Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 127,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

