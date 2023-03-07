Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,774,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.68% of Teledyne Technologies worth $1,531,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,989,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,810 shares of company stock worth $12,711,766. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Shares of TDY opened at $438.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

