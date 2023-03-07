Tenset (10SET) Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $112.30 million and $194,389.53 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges.

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,482,006 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

